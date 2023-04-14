Shorewood girls golf 4-13-2023

L-R: Sofina Morgan, Mae Lunde, Coach Val, Josie VandenDyssel, Sadie Austad.

Never underestimate the power of a girl with a golf club! Never underestimate the power of a girl with a golf club!

Sofina Morgan scored her PERSONAL BEST today - 56!

scored her PERSONAL BEST today - 56! Mae Lunde was second with her personal best.

"We have 2 matches left in our season and I wish it wasn't ending, the girls are stronger than ever as a team and to say I'm proud of them is an understatement.



"A fearless group of new players who are young women are ready to learn as much as they can to improve and face their challengers every single week." ~Coach Val Patrick







The Shorewood Girls Golf Team played with their heads held high, and smiles on their faces, in a close match we bowed to Mountlake Terrace 252-275.The stories are endless as this team never stops surprising themselves with their progress and endless energy to succeed. They practice with heart and purpose and they show up for each other at every match.