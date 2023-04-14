Middle School Night at the Rec Center - Spring Fling - this Saturday April 15, 2023
Friday, April 14, 2023
Calling all middle schoolers! Join us at the Teen Center on Saturday nights for sports, games, art, and food. Our staff run activities catered to Middle School aged youth and create a safe, supervised space for your youth to hang out with friends, meet new people, and have a great time!
Middle School night is on Saturday nights from 6:00pm -10:30pm. This is a free, drop-in program, no pre-registration required.
Register at https://ms-springdance.eventbrite.com for Free!
Middle School Night is a safe place provided by the City of Shoreline for 6th-8th graders to hang out with their friends and participate in activities!
- Activities include music and dancing, billiards, board games, video games, open gym, and crafts.
- Snacks will be provided at the event.
- Parents sign teens in and out at the door. (Parents do not stay for the event)
Questions? Email Mary Hale
The Rec Center is located at 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
