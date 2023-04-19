Shoreline Short Short Film Festival this Saturday, April 22, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Catch some great Washington State talent at the
Shoreline Short Short Film Festival this Saturday, April 22!

Get your tickets now for Season 7 of the Shoreline Short Short Film Festival and see new works by 13 talented Washington State filmmakers.

Our panel of expert judges selected a wide range of films for the 2023 Festival, which takes place at the Shoreline Community College Theater on Saturday, April 22, 2023 -- doors open at 5:30pm. Shows start at 6:30pm. Our concessions stand features beer, wine, popcorn, and snacks!

The Best Picture (as rated by our judges) and People's Choice Award (voted on by you!) will take home cash prizes and a Sasquatch Award!

Best Picture: $1,000
People's Choice Award: $1,000​

​Each film ranges between 3 - 13 minutes. All films are unrated and may contain some adult content. Viewer discretion is advised.

The festival is organized by ShoreLake Arts.

We can't wait to see you at the theatre!

Shoreline Community College Theater



