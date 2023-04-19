Operation Pollination begins in Lake Forest Park

LFP Rotary volunteers at the Pollinator Garden

On Saturday April 15, 2023 members of the Lake Forest Park Rotary Club began the Operation Pollination project, located in Pfingst Animal Acres park. On Saturday April 15, 2023 members of the Lake Forest Park Rotary Club began the Operation Pollination project, located in Pfingst Animal Acres park.





The work Saturday was the most challenging part of the project as it required removal of many plants which had been firmly established there.





A number of these plants were transplanted to the street side of the park where they hopefully will thrive.





The site was then cleared and cleaned up to prepare for soil rebuilding and planting.





There will be signage once the plants are in place as a part of the community outreach which is one of our major goals.





Our next work party will be on Saturday April 29, 2023. We thank the City of LFP for their support and invite community members to come out to see our project as it progresses.





--Linda Holman







