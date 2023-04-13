Shorecrest girls varsity tennis vs Meadowdale 4-11 and Shorewood 4-12-23

Thursday, April 13, 2023

4/11/23 Shorecrest vs Meadowdale
At Kellogg

Shorecrest 6 Meadowdale 1

Singles
  1. Katelynne Wyckoff (M) def. Cami Sikora 6-4, 6-4, 
  2. Megan McMullen (S) def. Grace Gilman 6-2, 6-4, 
  3. Zoe Greenzweig (S) def. Aasha Lee 6-4, 6-0, 
  4. Melinda Lee (S) def. Emie Shepherd 6-7(6-8), 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles
  1. Claire Mitchell/Lily Haessler (S) def. Sabrina Reonal/Parslni Rai 6-4, 6-0
  2. Sofia Francescutti/Delaney Davis (S) def. Bella Tang/Emily Nong 6-0, 6-4, 
  3. Kennedy Powell/Nur Bajrai (S) def. Hanna Boualamallah/Jasmine Mudaliar 6-2, 3-6, 6-4

4/12/23 Shorecrest vs Shorewood 
At Kellogg MS

Shorewood 7 Shorecrest 0

Singles
  1. Rylie Gettman (SW) def. Cami Sikora 6-2, 6-1, 
  2. Emily Lin (SW) def. Megan McMullen 6-0, 6-1, 
  3. Lindsay Rand (SW) def. Lilly Haessler 6-0, 6-3, 
  4. Sophia Serold (SW) def. Haneen Faraj 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
  1. Emma Nelson/Emma Okamura (SW) def. Sofia Francescutti/Delaney Davis 6-4, 7-5, 
  2. Amelia Uran/Reese Johnson (SW) def. Ally Miner/Zoe Greenzweig 6-2, 6-2, 
  3. Alex Mignogna/Emilia Romero (SW) def. Garibay- Nur Bajrai/Kennedy Powell 6-0, 6-0.

