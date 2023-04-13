Shorecrest girls varsity tennis vs Meadowdale 4-11 and Shorewood 4-12-23
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Shorecrest 6 Meadowdale 1
Singles
- Katelynne Wyckoff (M) def. Cami Sikora 6-4, 6-4,
- Megan McMullen (S) def. Grace Gilman 6-2, 6-4,
- Zoe Greenzweig (S) def. Aasha Lee 6-4, 6-0,
- Melinda Lee (S) def. Emie Shepherd 6-7(6-8), 7-5, 6-4.
- Claire Mitchell/Lily Haessler (S) def. Sabrina Reonal/Parslni Rai 6-4, 6-0
- Sofia Francescutti/Delaney Davis (S) def. Bella Tang/Emily Nong 6-0, 6-4,
- Kennedy Powell/Nur Bajrai (S) def. Hanna Boualamallah/Jasmine Mudaliar 6-2, 3-6, 6-4
4/12/23 Shorecrest vs Shorewood
At Kellogg MS
Shorewood 7 Shorecrest 0
Singles
- Rylie Gettman (SW) def. Cami Sikora 6-2, 6-1,
- Emily Lin (SW) def. Megan McMullen 6-0, 6-1,
- Lindsay Rand (SW) def. Lilly Haessler 6-0, 6-3,
- Sophia Serold (SW) def. Haneen Faraj 6-0, 6-0.
- Emma Nelson/Emma Okamura (SW) def. Sofia Francescutti/Delaney Davis 6-4, 7-5,
- Amelia Uran/Reese Johnson (SW) def. Ally Miner/Zoe Greenzweig 6-2, 6-2,
- Alex Mignogna/Emilia Romero (SW) def. Garibay- Nur Bajrai/Kennedy Powell 6-0, 6-0.
