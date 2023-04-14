“Painting Away The Trauma Ii” Exhibition spotlights art created by veterans - April 26, 2023 at Shoreline Community College

Friday, April 14, 2023

Artwork created by Puget Sound area veterans engaged in art therapy will be spotlighted at "Painting Away the Trauma II" exhibition presented by WA AmeriCorps Vet Corps and Shoreline Community College. 

The exhibition will feature creative works illustrating what the military experience was like for veterans and how the arts and creative projects provide a platform to build community and connection. 

For more information, email vcn@shoreline.edu

Special guest veteran artist Michael Reagan of Edmonds has raised millions of dollars for charities across the country, primarily through his artwork. 

Through his The Fallen Hero Portrait Project, Reagan has created more than 8,700 portraits of the Fallen, free of charge for their families. 

Reagan will open the event with remarks and will be on hand displaying several of his works.



