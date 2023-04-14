“Painting Away The Trauma Ii” Exhibition spotlights art created by veterans - April 26, 2023 at Shoreline Community College
Friday, April 14, 2023
The exhibition will feature creative works illustrating what the military experience was like for veterans and how the arts and creative projects provide a platform to build community and connection.
For more information, email vcn@shoreline.edu
Special guest veteran artist Michael Reagan of Edmonds has raised millions of dollars for charities across the country, primarily through his artwork.
Through his The Fallen Hero Portrait Project, Reagan has created more than 8,700 portraits of the Fallen, free of charge for their families.
Reagan will open the event with remarks and will be on hand displaying several of his works.
- Wednesday April 26, 2023 from 9am to 6pm.
- Free and open to the public.
- Location: Shoreline Community College, Pagoda Union Building (PUB, Building 9000) located at 16101 Greenwood Ave N., Shoreline, WA 98133.
