Woodway residents: Coffee with the Mayor Saturday April 15, 2023
Friday, April 14, 2023
Saturday, April 15, 2023, 9 - 10:30am
The next Coffee with the Mayor is this Saturday, April 15. I’m pleased to report that we’ve had great attendance and enthusiasm for my Coffee with the Mayor meetings. Over the last year, these are some of the topics that we’ve discussed:
- How to welcome new residents to Woodway (welcome package, neighborhood walking tour, etc)
- Town Budget
- How to get involved in town government
- Meeting other neighbors
- Forming a volunteer committee
- Library
- Point Wells
- Policing
- Noise, specifically landscape noise during the day (leaf blowers, lawn mowers)
- Town Fair
- Speeding in Woodway – on Woodway Park Road and in Twin Maples in particular
If you have a question that you’ve always wanted to ask or if you simply want to spend some time with your neighbors learning about Town government or discussing new ideas, I’d encourage you to join me.
We will meet at Town Hall from 9-10:30 am. Hope to see you there!
--Mayor Mike Quinn
