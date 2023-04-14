Woodway residents: Coffee with the Mayor Saturday April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023, 9 - 10:30am

How to welcome new residents to Woodway (welcome package, neighborhood walking tour, etc)

Town Budget

How to get involved in town government

Meeting other neighbors

Forming a volunteer committee

Library

Point Wells

Policing

Noise, specifically landscape noise during the day (leaf blowers, lawn mowers)

Town Fair

Speeding in Woodway – on Woodway Park Road and in Twin Maples in particular

The next Coffee with the Mayor is this Saturday, April 15. I’m pleased to report that we’ve had great attendance and enthusiasm for my Coffee with the Mayor meetings. Over the last year, these are some of the topics that we’ve discussed:If you have a question that you’ve always wanted to ask or if you simply want to spend some time with your neighbors learning about Town government or discussing new ideas, I’d encourage you to join me.