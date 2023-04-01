New Shorewood Technology Student Association sends team to state competition and returns with honors
Saturday, April 1, 2023
|Shorewood Technology Student Association
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Shorewood High School started its first Technology Student Association (TSA) chapter this year and entered the Washington TSA state competition.
Shares TSA Advisor Ms. Nouwens, “These students have just been amazing in their determination, perseverance, and positive energy to get their chapter off the ground. At the 11th hour, TSA Chapter President Grace Abernathy and Maddy Costello rallied the troops to form teams and enter the state competition.”
Eleven students competed, with teams and individuals participating in 10 different events as well as two entries into the cardboard boat contest, with “The Perfect Storm” and “The SS Stormray.”
Students also put in more than 25 hours of volunteer time over the three days to help events run smoothly.
|Grace Abernathy 1st in State for Debating Technological Issues
Reagan Dunphy 1st in State for Forensics
Finalist Results:
- Debating Technological Issues: Grace Abernathy and Andrew Mitchell placed 1st in State!
- Forensics: Reagan Dunphy and Andrew Mitchell placed 1st in State!
- Structures: Lily Doll and Rachel Li were finalist competitors in the top 20.
- Board Games Design: Inara Cutler, Kat Sitaras, Rachel Li, Lily Doll, and Aya Burpee were finalist competitors and finished in the top 12.
|Forensics team Andrew Mitchell and Reagan Dunphy placed 1st in State
Andrew also placed first in State for Debating Technological Issues
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Participants and Events:
- Grace Abernathy: Tech Debate, Essays on Tech, Extemp Speech, Tech Problem Solving, On Demand Video
- Aspasia Banchero: Architectural Design, Promotional Design, Board Games
- Maddy Costello: Tech Problem Solving, On Demand Video
- Inara Cutler: Tech Problem Solving, On Demand Video, Board Games
- Lily Doll: Structural Design, Tech Problem Solving, Board Games
- Reagan Dunphy: Forensics, Essays on Tech
- Kian Hammer: Board Games
- Corbin LeRahl: Board Games
- Rachel Li: Structural Design, Promotional Design, Board Games
- Andrew Mitchell: Forensics, Tech Debate
- Kat Sitaras: On Demand Video, Board Games
