Obituary: Jeanne Elaine Monger February 19, 1948 – March 27, 2023

Jeanne Elaine Monger (née Peterson) passed away peacefully on March 27, 2023 following a cardiac arrest incident while battling cancer. Jeanne was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and church and Shoreline community volunteer.

She was born February 19, 1948, and lived all her life in Seattle and Shoreline. She worked as a personnel representative at Boeing for 11 years, starting the day after she graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1966. Larry and Jeanne were married in April 1970 and celebrated nearly 53 years together, along with five couples who married the same year and remain close friends. Jeanne and Larry have two daughters, Janice and Cindy, and two grandchildren Freya and Lorelei. Jeanne was proud of her family and raising their daughters.Jeanne gave of her time as a dedicated volunteer in the local community. She was a board member for the Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) for 18 years, volunteering for almost every weeding and blackberry removal event, with her husband Larry. They even helped paint the first Echo Lake mural on NE 205th. Jeanne planned, prepared, and served a full picnic dinner for 100 at the annual ELNA work party and picnic in Echo Lake Park.Jeanne was an active PTA member for all the years her daughters Janice and Cindy were in Shoreline Schools. She received PTA's greatest volunteer honor, the Golden Acorn, from Echo Lake Elementary PTA and an additional Golden Acorn from Shorewood High School PTSA. Jeanne and Larry remain members of the Echo Lake Elementary PTA and she organized annual reunion dinners for her fellow PTA volunteers. She was a Girl Scout and involved in her children’s troops for many years.Additional volunteering Jeanne was proud of included the Machinist Union volunteer program, North Helpline supporter, and school volunteer at Echo Lake Elementary and Shorewood High School, handling the newsletter circulation with a committee and baking Otis Spunkmeyer cookies – and going home smelling like cookies.She has been arguably the most active Block Watch Captain in Shoreline, communicating with police and neighbors, performing vacation watches, and with adjoining block watches, closing streets and organizing food and activities for a big National Night Out event every year.She was just as active at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, helping to run plant sales, and volunteering with events like the free dinners, and homeless shelters. Jeanne was a Sunday School Teacher for over 15 years. Most of all, Jeanne and Larry are the maintenance committee, responding to all the issues that arise with the building infrastructure, no matter what time of night, and working with contractors, tenants and neighbors. In recognition of her church volunteering, she was honored as the Lutheran Woman of the Year.One of her proudest accomplishments was establishing an Advent Festival at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church with her friends Nancy and Londa, a large-scale event she planned annually for 33 years with crafts, music, and family activities.She volunteered with the ShoreLake Arts Council from the day it started, including being the “sign lady” and in 2009 was honored with their heART award, in part for her volunteering with the Shoreline Arts Festival, as well as the sound stage at Jazz Walk.Jeanne was recently honored with the 2022 Distinguished Community Service Award at the Student Success Luncheon of the Shoreline Community College Foundation. In her acceptance speech, she thanked her husband Larry, who since retirement has joined her in most of her volunteer activities. She was delighted that both of their daughters were at the luncheon, traveling from Bellingham and Staten Island, NY to be there.Jeanne loved visiting the ocean (especially Seaside, OR and Deception Pass, WA), eating good food with friends and family, and playing games. She took pride in volunteering and supporting others. She loved to laugh, sometimes to the point of tears. Jeanne enjoyed the music of Neil Diamond, Elvis, the Beatles, and attending concerts. She was famous for her Christmas cookies and the picture Christmas Cards she created on the computer. She loved being Grandma to Freya and Lorelei, hosting sleepovers, making crafts, and video-chatting with them.Jeanne is survived by her beloved husband Larry, daughters Cindy and Janice and son-in-law Nathan, granddaughters Freya and Lorelei, brother-in-law Jack and niece Chris. She also had close friends she considered sisters, her godchildren, and chosen son Steve. Jeanne is blessed with a large extended family and community of friends she made throughout her life, including through church and neighborhood activities. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Robert Peterson, and her sister Charlotte.The family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support, and to all those who visited and sent love and prayers to usher her through her final days. We thank the compassionate and exceptional staff at Providence Everett. We will miss her greatly and are thankful for the strong community who will support Larry and the family in the days ahead.Arrangements are being handled by Acacia Memorial Park and Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations and cards may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 14514 20th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155, where Larry and Jeanne have been congregants for more than 50 years.