Join the Jam: Puget Sound Strummers ukulele jam sessions

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The Senior Activity Center welcomes the Puget Sound Strummers Ukelele players! 

This group was founded in Edmonds 25 years ago.

After a two year break due to COVID, they are excited to be playing together again!

All acoustic stringed instruments are welcome. 

The group plays from two binders of over 300 songs each in ukulele and guitar chords. PDF versions are available. Participants are welcome to bring printed copies of songs to introduce to the group.

If you are a player, grab your instrument and head to the jam session! All players are welcome to join the fun!

Senior Activity Center, southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155 

  • Day: 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of the Month - next session April 18th
  • Time: 9:00am - 12:00pm
  • Location: Bridge Room
  • Cost: Members: $3
  • Non-Members: $5
  • Please check in and pay at Reception


