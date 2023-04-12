Bainbridge ferry delayed for the stork

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Vehicles stacked up at the Bainbridge ferry lanes
Photo courtesy Washington State Ferries
There was a good – and unusual – reason for a slight sailing delay at the Bainbridge ferry terminal on April 6, 2023. 

A baby was born in a vehicle in the holding lanes. 

Employees immediately contacted and coordinated with emergency medical technicians and vessel crews to hold up the 7:55am departure, so an ambulance with the new family could board first and exit first in Seattle to head to the hospital. 

"Congratulations on a ferry happy birthday!"


