Search and Rescue Hero Dog caught first pitch at Seattle Mariners game

Mariner Moose with Suzanne Elshult, Keb, and Guy Mansfield

On April 3, 2023 at the Seattle Mariners' home game with Los Angeles Angels, 13-year-old K9 "Keb", the 2022 American Humane Search and Rescue Hero Dog, caught the ceremonial first pitch of the game!

Keb appeared at the home plate (and on the Big Screen), enjoyed some quality time with the Mariner Moose, and was honored during the Mariners’ “Bark at the Park” program.K9 Keb has dedicated her life to search and rescue with multiple important finds in the Pacific Northwest. She has searched for the missing and the lost from the mud of the Oso Landslide Disaster to the high slopes of Mount Rainier.Many of Keb’s adventures are featured in the award-winning bestseller: A Dog’s Devotion: True Adventures of a K9 Search and Rescue Team (Lyons Press, October 2022), written by Keb’s owner Suzanne Elshult, and her search team partner Guy Mansfield.A Dog’s Devotion is available at local bookstores and online from Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.Local authors Suzanne Elshult and Guy Mansfield have been local search and rescue volunteers for over 20 years and have been recognized by state and local agencies for their service.Suzanne is the Past President of Cascadia Search Dogs and deploys with her two dogs Keb and Kili through Mason County Search and Rescue and the Canine Forensics Foundation.Guy is Director of the Washington State SAR Planning Unit. Both Suzanne and Guy are members of Everett Mountain Rescue. The authors wrote their book to inspire others and bring attention to the dedication of search and rescue volunteers everywhere. They will be donating a portion of their proceeds to local SAR teams.