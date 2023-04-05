Jobs: Come work at the Shoreline Teen Center this Summer

Wednesday, April 5, 2023


Summers at the teen center include our after school and late night drop in activities which include sports and games for middle and high school youth. 

We also have the summer camps for youth ages 10-15: Camp of all Trades, SportQuest, Harry Potter camp, and CIT (Counselors in training)!

Provide direction, leadership, mentorship and support for youth at after school and late night drop-in programs, and in summer programs! Assist in promoting and supervising youth and teen-related programs. 

Supervise field trips to a variety of locations including parks, pools and community centers. Directly facilitate the activities and ideas generated by citywide youth and teen population. And More!!!

Qualifications:
  • Must be at least 21 years old.
  • Valid Washington State Drivers License
  • Previous recreational leadership or teaching experience with youth 10-18 years old
  • Current First Aid/CPR certification is required, on-site training will be provided for those who are not currently certified.
Job description and application



