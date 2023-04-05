School board meeting draws hundreds as district ponders massive budget cuts

People lining up for the school board meeting. Photo by Tanner Phillips

The Shoreline School District is facing massive budget cuts as are many public school districts in the state. Districts are funded by the state based on the number of students enrolled in the district. Local special levies pay for technology, nurses, school advocates, construction and previously made up for some of the shortfalls in state budget funding.





During the pandemic, when schools had to reinvent their technology and teaching methods, first to remote learning and then to hybrid learning, many students left the district.





Some just dropped out. Others were enrolled in private schools, which stayed open during COVID-19. Others? No one really knows. And they didn't come back.









The enrollment in Shoreline has dropped enough that the district has a $16 million shortfall. The district is struggling with what to cut and everything not mandated is on the table.





Hundreds of people filled the Shoreline Room at the Shoreline Center for the school board meeting. Photo by Tanner Phillips



The district has several online information sessions scheduled



