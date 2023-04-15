Graphite Arts Center Workshops and Classes April, May and June 2023
Saturday, April 15, 2023
For more information and to register visit graphite-edmonds.org
Kids Classes
Put a Bird on It!
Instructor: Sarah Crumb | sarahcrumbart.com
1 session | Friday, April 14 | 10am-12pm
1 session | Friday, May 5 | 10am-12pm
$55 | All supplies provided
For students grades 3rd-12th
Learn simple techniques and tips to improve your bird drawing skills.
Learn simple techniques and tips to improve your bird drawing skills.
We will follow John Muir Laws sketching methods and work from bird photos provided by Sarah.
Adding color to your birds is optional, but encouraged!
All Age Classes
Play with Clay
Instructor: Julie Perrine | facebook.com/JuliePerrinePottery
2 sessions | Fridays, April 28 & May 12 | 1:30pm-3:30pm
$105 + $10 supply fee payable to instructor | For ages 10 and up
Unleash your imagination and abilities as an artist and be amazed at what you can create! Different handbuilding techniques will be taught including rolling, pinching and coiling. Session one we will make our clay art. Session two we will glaze & decorate our pieces.
Adult Classes
Collage Open Studio
Adult Classes
Hosted by Julie, Sarah and Lisa
1 session | Friday, May 5 | 5:00pm-8:00pm
$40 | All supplies provided | Adults: All levels
Celebrate World Collage Day with us by spending a fun, creative evening experimenting with collage and learning from each other. This is an open studio with minimal instruction. No experience required!
Painting with the Masters
Van Gogh | Instructor: Johanne Friedrichs | johannefriedrichsart.com
4 sessions | Thursdays June 22, 29, July 6 and 13 | 6:30pm-9:00pm
$298 | Student provides their own supplies | Adults: Beginning & Intermediate levels
Students will work from a master painting by Van Gogh to learn techniques including drawing, composition, color theory and brush stroke methods. Supply list provided by instructor. Includes an optional Wednesday, July 19th make-up session.
All classes are held at Graphite Arts Center located at 202 Main Street in Edmonds. Graphite is the home of Art Start Northwest, a non-for-profit organization founded in 2015 with the mission to make art more accessible to people of all ages.
