Knock down your genealogy brick walls with help from Sno-Isle Genealogical Society
Saturday, April 15, 2023
|Genealogist Caroll Budny
To make a reservation call 425-775-6267 to leave a message. Your call will be returned later to confirm your appointment.
Caroll Budny is an experienced researcher who can direct your research efforts. The free 40 minute session is an "in person" appointment. If the 4 sessions are filled you will be placed on a waiting list for the next "brick wall" day.
