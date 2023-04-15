Knock down your genealogy brick walls with help from Sno-Isle Genealogical Society

Genealogist Caroll Budny Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering researchers another opportunity to get help with their "brick wall" problems on Saturday April 22, 2023, at its Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood. Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering researchers another opportunity to get help with their "brick wall" problems on Saturday April 22, 2023, at its Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.





To make a reservation call 425-775-6267 to leave a message. Your call will be returned later to confirm your appointment.



