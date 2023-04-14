Discounts available for Amharic language classes for K-12 and college age 18-21
Friday, April 14, 2023
Students will be grouped by age and college age students 18-21 years are also welcome to learn.
A Continuing Education class from Shoreline Community College
- Fee: $79.00 for 15 hours of instruction - NEW! Discounts may be available.
- Dates: 4/21 - 5/19 on 5 Fridays
- Times: 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
- Instructor: Selam Habte
