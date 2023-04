Everett Film Festival presents a full day of films Saturday April 29, 2023

Boxed meals will be free for the first 200 ticket purchasers.Feature film “Hard Shell Soft Shell,” by emerging French director Emma Benestan, tells a tale involving romance, feminism and the meaning of happiness.Guest speakers at the event will include: Patricia and Kevin Paul from the Museum of Northwest Art, following the artistic short film “Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls: Honoring Our Stolen Sisters;” and a representative from Seattle’s beloved Kubota Garden for a Q/A following the film “Fujitaru Kubota and His Garden.”The nonprofit Everett Film Festival has been engaging local film-lovers with quality international films since 1997. For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit our website: https://everettfilmfestival.org/