Bound for state tennis - Shorewood boys

Sunday, April 16, 2023

JD Drake
The Shorewood boys tennis team added three new players who qualified for the WIAA State 3A tennis tournament. 

The tournament will be at Vancouver Tennis Center May 26 and 27, 2023.

JD Drake placed 5th in singles.

Sam Borgia and doubles teammate Nathan Hagemeier placed 5th in doubles in the District 1 tournament last October 2022.

Sam Borgia and doubles teammate
Nathan Hagemeier
Coach Moreno is excited for their opportunity to compete at state. 

Also going are Blake Gettmann and Murray Falcon, District 1 doubles champions. 

This will be Coach Moreno's largest group of boys state qualifiers.


Posted by DKH at 3:18 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  