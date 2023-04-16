Bound for state tennis - Shorewood boys
Sunday, April 16, 2023
|JD Drake
The tournament will be at Vancouver Tennis Center May 26 and 27, 2023.
JD Drake placed 5th in singles.
Sam Borgia and doubles teammate Nathan Hagemeier placed 5th in doubles in the District 1 tournament last October 2022.
|Sam Borgia and doubles teammate
Nathan Hagemeier
Also going are Blake Gettmann and Murray Falcon, District 1 doubles champions.
This will be Coach Moreno's largest group of boys state qualifiers.
