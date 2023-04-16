Bound for state tennis - Shorewood boys

JD Drake The Shorewood boys tennis team added three new players who qualified for the WIAA State 3A tennis tournament. The Shorewood boys tennis team added three new players who qualified for the WIAA State 3A tennis tournament.





The tournament will be at Vancouver Tennis Center May 26 and 27, 2023.





JD Drake placed 5th in singles.





Sam Borgia and doubles teammate Nathan Hagemeier placed 5th in doubles in the District 1 tournament last October 2022.





Nathan Hagemeier Coach Moreno is excited for their opportunity to compete at state.





Also going are Blake Gettmann and Murray Falcon, District 1 doubles champions.





This will be Coach Moreno's largest group of boys state qualifiers.





