Photo courtesy Canopy Cat Rescue



Canopy Cat Rescue is a team of arborists who travel all around Puget Sound, rescuing cats from trees.





"For obvious reasons, we leave these kitties alone, but it’s always amazing to see them!





"This cute bobcat made it down later that night."













"We were recently called about this unknown kitty in Redmond. Once underneath the tree, we determined that it was actually a young and wild bobcat!