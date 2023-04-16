Murder suspect arrested at Shoreline Costco Thursday

Shoreline Costco

Google Earth By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick





According to published news reports, the man thought to be responsible for the disappearance and death of a woman, Leticia Martinez-Cosman, after their date at the Mariners game on March 31, 2023, was arrested at the Shoreline Costco on Thursday, April 13.





Police were searching for Brett Gitchell after he was identified as leaving the stadium with Martinez-Cosman after the game.





He was later identified as the person who robbed the jewelry department at the Seattle Costco on April 4. Costco staff in Shoreline had been alerted, so the Shoreline jewelry department staff notified security when they saw him in the store.





A massive police response ensued with staging areas at the pawn shop across the street and at the Days Inn, both on Aurora.





He was taken into custody without any shots fired. He has been charged with multiple felonies and is being held on $5million bail.





Police had been on the scene earlier that morning, responding to an attack at the same pawn shop where they set up for the Costco arrest. ( See previous article





--information compiled from multiple news sources







