Sunrise Easter services at RB Saltwater Park; in person and live streaming at RBCC UCC in Richmond Beach
Thursday, April 14, 2022
We invite you to join us In-Person or Online
Maundy Thursday - April 14, 7:00 pm
In-Person and Live Streaming on YouTube
Easter Sunday - April 17, 6:00 am
Easter Sunrise Service
Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, Lower Shelter
Greet the dawn with music and word.
Easter Sunday Traditional Worship - 10:00 am
In-Person at the church and Live Streaming on YouTube
Special music, including the Hallelujah Chorus outdoors!
Family friendly with Easter worship activities for children.
Richmond Beach Congregational Church, United Church of Christ
1512 NW 195th St
at the corner of 15th Ave NW and NW Richmond Beach Rd
206-542-7477
