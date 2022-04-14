COVID-19 or just miserable spring allergies? Here's how to tell

Thursday, April 14, 2022

You feel lousy - tired, your head hurts, and you have a cough. omg could it be COVID-19?

Allergy season is here and it's important to know that COVID-19 and seasonal allergies share some common symptoms. Use this chart to understand the difference. 


To find a vaccine, visit: vaccines.gov - locally the best place will be at your local pharmacy. Call or go online to find an appointment.



Posted by DKH at 2:52 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  