COVID-19 or just miserable spring allergies? Here's how to tell
Thursday, April 14, 2022
You feel lousy - tired, your head hurts, and you have a cough. omg could it be COVID-19?
Allergy season is here and it's important to know that COVID-19 and seasonal allergies share some common symptoms. Use this chart to understand the difference.
To find a vaccine, visit: vaccines.gov - locally the best place will be at your local pharmacy. Call or go online to find an appointment.
