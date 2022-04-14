State Board of Health votes not to include COVID-19 in required immunizations for school entry but supports vaccinations
Thursday, April 14, 2022
|Photo courtesy CDC
On Wednesday, April 13, 2022, the Washington State Board of Health (SBOH) voted not to include COVID-19 in the state’s immunization requirements for school entry at this time.
As stated in the SBOH meeting, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) supports the recommendation of the SBOH’s technical advisory group (TAG) and thanks the TAG for its thorough and methodical and transparent review of this matter over several months.
During the SBOH discussion, it was made clear that both DOH and SBOH continue to support COVID-19 vaccines as being safe and effective, and particularly protective against severe illness, hospitalization, and death.
Staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccine recommendations is the best way to protect community members against COVID-19.
DOH continues to remind community members to help protect our schools, educators, and students by urging everyone to continue to do their part by getting vaccinated and boosted, if eligible. DOH reminds people to wear a mask if needed, stay home and get tested if they feel sick, and follow isolation recommendations if they test positive.
DOH states that COVID-19 is increasing in some communities, and we must still actively work to prevent its spread.
