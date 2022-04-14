State Board of Health votes not to include COVID-19 in required immunizations for school entry but supports vaccinations

Photo courtesy CDC

On Wednesday, April 13, 2022, the Washington State Board of Health (SBOH) voted not to include COVID-19 in the state’s immunization requirements for school entry at this time.









During the SBOH discussion, it was made clear that both DOH and SBOH continue to support COVID-19 vaccines as being safe and effective, and particularly protective against severe illness, hospitalization, and death. As stated in the SBOH meeting, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) supports the recommendation of the SBOH’s technical advisory group (TAG) and thanks the TAG for its thorough and methodical and transparent review of this matter over several months.



