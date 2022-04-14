Easter gathering and brunch at The Practicing Church

Thursday, April 14, 2022

EASTER GATHERING and BRUNCH // APRIL 17

Easter Service 10am - Easter Brunch 12pm - All are welcome!

Yes, we are Easter people living in a Good Friday world.

Today, the need for hope is paramount, for we must not give in to despair. There is far too much at stake for our collective good and the flourishing of our communities. In the midst of so much fragmentation, we dare to reimagine a beautiful alternative. 

As The Practicing Church, we want to embody love in the everyday realities of our lives, joining God’s work of healing and justice in our neighborhood. So we invite you to be a part of something good right here in the neighborhood! Join us for our Easter celebration and brunch as we remember that death is not the end of the story. Love wins!



