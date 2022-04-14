Shoreline man arrested for possessing multiple firearms in violation of protection orde

Kel-Tec Model Sub 2000 9x19mm caliber rifle

Seattle – A 44-year-old Shoreline, Washington man, Rustam Yusupov, made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Thursday, April 14, 2022 charged with two counts of illegal possession of firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Rustam Yusupov was arrested without incident late yesterday at his Shoreline residence in the

FMK Firearms Model AR-1 Extreme 5.56 NATO caliber rifle.

Aero Precision Model X15 5.56 caliber pistol.

Ruger Model 5.7 5.7x28mm caliber pistol.

Ruger Model 18029 Precision 6.5mm Creedmoor/.308 Winchester Caliber rifle.

Kel-Tec Model Sub 2000 9x19mm caliber rifle.

A North American Arms Corp. Derringer .22 revolver.

Two Polymer 80 9mm caliber pistols with no serial number and

A skeletonized AR-15 5.56 NATO caliber pistol with no serial number.

According to the criminal complaint, Seattle Police Officers were called to a downtown Seattle hotel room on March 10, 2022, with reports of a distraught man asking the hotel staff for assistance. When the officers went to the hotel room, they noted that furnishings had been overturned, with the mattress moved to block the door. Police found two firearms in the room – including a “ghost gun,” a firearm without a serial number.Due to his agitated state, Yusupov was transported for medical attention. As officers were preparing to leave the hotel, a staff member working in the garage alerted them to weapons he had seen in Yusupov’s car. In the car were multiple firearms – including two additional “ghost guns.” In all police recovered:Yusupov is the subject of a protection order. He had been ordered by King County Superior Court to surrender all his weapons. In March 2020 and again in May 2021, Yusupov was ordered to surrender his firearms and had signed paperwork and informed law enforcement that he no longer possessed any firearms.Illegal possession of a firearm is punishable by up to five years in prison.The charges contained in the complaint are only allegations. A person is presumed innocent unless and until he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.The case is being investigated by the Seattle Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).