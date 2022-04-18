Shoreline Fire and another successful Easter Egg Hunt

Shoreline's vintage fire truck

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire





Postponed during the pandemic, everyone was happy to get back to Richmond Beach Saltwater Park to watch the kids hunt for easter eggs on Saturday, April 16, 2022.





Vintage fire engine and donuts in the background. Fences around egg hunt areas in the foreground. Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire







It was sponsored by Shoreline Fire, who brought their vintage fire engine for the kids to explore.





The event was very well attended. Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire





The hillside is divided into ago groups so every child has a fair chance to collect goodies. Countryside Donuts in Bothell provided assorted donuts.





And the sun was shining!











