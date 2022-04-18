It's not too late to enroll in Kindergarten
Monday, April 18, 2022
Do you have a child who will be five years old by August 31?
Do you have new neighbors with kindergarten-aged children? Or have you seen families in your neighborhood or around Shoreline and Lake Forest Park with young children?
Spread the word - it's not too late to enroll your child in Kindergarten
Proof of residency in the district, immunization record, and proof of age are required to register.
Find details and enroll here.
