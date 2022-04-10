Shoreline announces Artists in Residence for 2022
Sunday, April 10, 2022
|Arts Cottage image courtesy
City of Shoreline
(Shoreline, WA) – The City of Shoreline Public Art Program is delighted to announce the third season of residencies occurring at the Art Cottage at Saltwater Park in 2022.
Each is two months in duration and features local artists working onsite, experimenting with materials, methods, and the creative process.
Chandra Wu: Residency: #1 early April – early June; https://www.chandrawu.com/;
Pop-up art events, open houses, workshops, and other public engagement will unfold over the remaining Calendar year at the art cottage, located near the top of the hill at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, 2021 NW 190th St, Shoreline, WA 98177.
Each artist will share schedules as they become available; weekends are likely occasions to observe art in action as part of a trip to the park. Updated information will be posted on the Public Art Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/shorelineart.
A five-member selection panel reviewed a highly talented field of 24 applicants and identified
- textile artist Chandra Wu
- community engagement artist Sophia Fang
- dance choreographer Audrey Rachelle
- poet Cara Stoddard and collage artist Ada Danelo (artist team)
as the four finalists. (Ceramicist Daniel Clauson was also selected but has accepted another opportunity.)
|Chandra Wu - Rabbit Ears, 50”x50”
Denim and cotton-bound quilt, 2017
Wu is an emerging artist working with fabrics in a variety of formats, both hand and machine piecing and quilting. Recipient of a supporting Open4Culture grant.
Community collage project with donated clothing scraps; train observation activity
- Drop-off Jeans for donation:
- Fridays and Saturdays, 2-6 pm: 4/9, 4/15, 4/16, 4/22, 4/23, 4/29, 4/30;
- Sundays 9am – 12pm: 4/10, 4/17, 4/24, 5/1
- Fabric Cutting: May 6 - 8, 9a – 12p
- Collage and Embroidery: May 13-14, May 29-30, 10a – 2p
- FINAL PRESENTATION and GALLERY CELEBRATION: June 4-5, 12-3pm
Sophia Fang: Residency: #2,
Early June – Early August;
Emerging Chinese-American artist, LGBTQ+, working in a variety of media
Community engagement practice with background in graphic design, watercolor, and gouache
Planning to research BIPOC and immigrant-owned Shoreline businesses and create mural artwork
|Audrey Rachelle, Humility : Drift, site-responsive dance performance
with Nicole Loeffler-Gladstone, 2021, Photo by Blake Horn.
Audrey Rachelle: Residency #3, early August – early Oct. https://www.anacollaborations.com
Choreographer and movement artist, recently moved to Shoreline from New York City
- site-responsive dance performance centered on metaphor of garden beds;
- process will include nurturing and weeding the beds on the grounds of the art cottage.
Res.: #4 early Oct. – early Dec.; https://www.carastoddard.com
Artist Team from Parkwood neighborhood; LGBTQ+ and Jewish
Poetry and collage project with community involvement
The 2022 Panel consisted of
- Dustin McIntyre, Shoreline Parks and Cultural Services Board;
- Subhash Prajapati, PhD, ShoreLake Arts Board;
- Kimberly Davis, Borealis Light Festival Community Relations Director;
- Moon Adjibly, Trap Hip Hop Artist, Shoreline resident; and
- David Francis, PhD, Public Art Coordinator.
The Shoreline Art Cottage is made possible through the City’s 1% for Public Art Program and a 2018-2019 4Culture Cultural Facilities Grant.
