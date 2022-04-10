Shoreline announces Artists in Residence for 2022

2022 Artist-in-Residence Finalists Will Explore Shoreline Landscapes and Communities Through Various Media













A five-member selection panel reviewed a highly talented field of 24 applicants and identified

textile artist Chandra Wu community engagement artist Sophia Fang dance choreographer Audrey Rachelle poet Cara Stoddard and collage artist Ada Danelo (artist team)

as the four finalists. (Ceramicist Daniel Clauson was also selected but has accepted another opportunity.)





Chandra Wu - Rabbit Ears, 50”x50”

Denim and cotton-bound quilt, 2017 Chandra Wu: Residency: #1 early April – early June; https://www.chandrawu.com/;





Wu is an emerging artist working with fabrics in a variety of formats, both hand and machine piecing and quilting. Recipient of a supporting Open4Culture grant.







Drop-off Jeans for donation:

Fridays and Saturdays, 2-6 pm: 4/9, 4/15, 4/16, 4/22, 4/23, 4/29, 4/30;



Sundays 9am – 12pm: 4/10, 4/17, 4/24, 5/1

Fabric Cutting: May 6 - 8, 9a – 12p

Collage and Embroidery: May 13-14, May 29-30, 10a – 2p

FINAL PRESENTATION and GALLERY CELEBRATION: June 4-5, 12-3pm Community collage project with donated clothing scraps; train observation activity

Sophia Fang, Technicolor, 9”x12”,

Gouache on paper, 2021











Sophia Fang: Residency: #2,

Early June – Early August;





Emerging Chinese-American artist, LGBTQ+, working in a variety of media





Community engagement practice with background in graphic design, watercolor, and gouache





Planning to research BIPOC and immigrant-owned Shoreline businesses and create mural artwork





Audrey Rachelle, Humility : Drift, site-responsive dance performance

with Nicole Loeffler-Gladstone, 2021, Photo by Blake Horn.

Audrey Rachelle: Residency #3, early August – early Oct. https://www.anacollaborations.com







site-responsive dance performance centered on metaphor of garden beds; process will include nurturing and weeding the beds on the grounds of the art cottage. Choreographer and movement artist, recently moved to Shoreline from New York City





Ada Danelo, Kulshan, mixed-media collage, 8”x 10”, 2021. Cara Stoddard + Ada Danelo:





Artist Team from Parkwood neighborhood; LGBTQ+ and Jewish





Poetry and collage project with community involvement



The 2022 Panel consisted of

Dustin McIntyre, Shoreline Parks and Cultural Services Board; Subhash Prajapati, PhD, ShoreLake Arts Board; Kimberly Davis, Borealis Light Festival Community Relations Director; Moon Adjibly, Trap Hip Hop Artist, Shoreline resident; and David Francis, PhD, Public Art Coordinator.

The Shoreline Art Cottage is made possible through the City's 1% for Public Art Program and a 2018-2019 4Culture Cultural Facilities Grant.





















Each is two months in duration and features local artists working onsite, experimenting with materials, methods, and the creative process.