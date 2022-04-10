$5.5 million total FTC settlements with Kohl’s and Walmart challenge “bamboo” and eco claims, shed light on Penalty Offense enforcement

Walmart ad for bamboo sheet sets By Lesley Fair By Lesley Fair

For consumers shopping for textiles for the home, products promoted as made from bamboo are a popular draw.





But the FTC says some items advertised by global retailers Kohl’s and Walmart as “bamboo” were actually made of rayon.





According to separate FTC settlements , the companies’ misleading representations violated the FTC Act and the Textile Act. In addition, the FTC says Kohl’s and Walmart engaged in “greenwashing” by making deceptive eco-friendly claims for those products.





The complaint against Kohl’s charges that the company falsely represented that sheets, pillows, bath rugs, and towels advertised as made wholly or in part from bamboo were, in fact, made of rayon.





What’s more, the company described them with terms like “sustainable,” “highly renewable,” and “environmentally friendly.”









