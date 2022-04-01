Restoration project in Thornton Creek featured in Scientific American article

By Ken Berkun

Extending up to dozens of feet deep and tens of feet wide, the hyporheic zone is a bed of life. Crustaceans, worms, insects of all sorts live and breed in this area.





Brave and persistent, Lynch fights bureaucracy, declining budgets and people like you and me who have no idea what a hyporheic zone even is.









The article is available online for free at https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/to-revive-a-river-restore-its-hidden-gut1/



Gies, Erica. “To Revive a River, Restore Its Hidden Gut,” April 2022, Scientific American





Bridge at The Knickerbocker Reach

Photo by Janet Way This lengthy, but very readable account follows both the battle to rebuild the hyporheic zone, the process of rebuilding it and the sometimes surprising measures of success.









“Two years later she (Macneale) was sampling fish there and found one of the bugs, a caddisfly, in a fish’s gut. "Caddisflies live only for a matter of weeks, so it could not have been an individual from the unintended release: it must have been a “grandkid of that individual,” she says. “I couldn’t believe it.”

As we know from other articles, Thornton Creek still has a way to go, but this very first attempt to rebuild a hyporheic zone is a success in progress:



Warning, spoiler!



Most exciting for Lynch, the hyporheic innovations won the ultimate stamp of approval in the fall of 2018, when Chinook salmon swam in from Puget Sound and spawned in the creek’s restored hyporheic zones.

Thornton Creek flows from Shoreline through NE Seattle to Lake Washington.



Details of the project from the Land Use Information Bulletin



Destroy the hyporheic zone and you destroy the river, and in our case, the salmon that used to thrive in Thornton Creek.The most recent issue of Scientific American (April, 2022) has an article about our very own Thornton Creek and the battle to save its hyporheic zone.