Rainbow Bingo Friday, April 8, 2022 - additional tickets available
Friday, April 1, 2022
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center is bringing back RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess, Sylvia O'Stayformore.
Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center, southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus, 18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline WA 98155. 7pm, doors open at 6:30pm.
Tickets are still available but we have sold out in the past.
- Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!
- Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards.
- The $20 Admission reserves your seats and includes the evening’s entertainment and loaded nachos.
- Register online https://shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org/events/special-events/
- Call 206-365-1536
- $10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.
- Bingo is a 21 and over event. Cash bar will serve beer, wine and jello shots.
- Please have ID and Proof of Vaccination available.
- Masks are required as of today, subject to change.
