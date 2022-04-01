Chamber Zoom meeting featuring Merlone Geier (Sears Reno Project) open to community 4-13-2022
Friday, April 1, 2022
|Jamas Gwilliam, VP Development, Merlone Geier
Merlone Geier Partners owns, redevelops and manages large parcels of commercial property in western states, including multiple projects in Puget Sound.
Locally, MGP has Town Center in Lake Forest Park, and Shoreline Place (Sears).
Gwilliam will share current information about the Shoreline Place (Sears) property.
The public is welcome at the Zoom meeting, which begins at 11:30am.
Registration here:
Shoreline Chamber of Commerce - April ZOOM Luncheon Featuring Jamas Gwilliam, Vice President, Development of Merlone Geier Partners
0 comments:
Post a Comment