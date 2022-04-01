Chamber Zoom meeting featuring Merlone Geier (Sears Reno Project) open to community 4-13-2022

Jamas Gwilliam, VP Development, Merlone Geier The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce meeting scheduled for Wednesday, April 13, 2022 will feature Jamas Gwilliam, Vice President of Development for Merlone Geier Partners. The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce meeting scheduled for Wednesday, April 13, 2022 will feature Jamas Gwilliam, Vice President of Development for Merlone Geier Partners.





Merlone Geier Partners owns, redevelops and manages large parcels of commercial property in western states, including multiple projects in Puget Sound.





Locally, MGP has Town Center in Lake Forest Park, and Shoreline Place (Sears).





Gwilliam will share current information about the Shoreline Place (Sears) property.





The public is welcome at the Zoom meeting, which begins at 11:30am.

















Registration here: