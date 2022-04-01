Jobs: United Way AmeriCorps VISTA positions

Friday, April 1, 2022


The hiring deadline for AmeriCorps VISTA positions is fast approaching. at United Way of King County. 

All positions are one year, full-time positions from May 9, 2022 to May 8, 2023. Applications are due Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Here’s a full list of the positions that we’re hiring (click on the job title to apply):
King County Housing Authority:
Health and Housing Stability Coordinator VISTA

The Y Social Impact Center:
Employment Coordinator VISTA

Delridge Neighborhood Development Association:
Community Engagement and Communications Specialist VISTA

West African Community Council:
Marketing and Community Outreach Coordinator VISTA

To read the full job description, click the button below.

