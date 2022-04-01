Jobs: United Way AmeriCorps VISTA positions
Friday, April 1, 2022
The hiring deadline for AmeriCorps VISTA positions is fast approaching. at United Way of King County.
All positions are one year, full-time positions from May 9, 2022 to May 8, 2023. Applications are due Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
Here’s a full list of the positions that we’re hiring (click on the job title to apply):
UWKC Benefits Hub:
Outreach and Communications Associate VISTA
Bridge to Finish Special Projects Associate VISTA
UWKC Food Security:
Emergency Food Systems VISTA
Child Nutrition Programs VISTA
Emergency Food Systems VISTA
Child Nutrition Programs VISTA
King County Housing Authority:
Health and Housing Stability Coordinator VISTA
Health and Housing Stability Coordinator VISTA
The Y Social Impact Center:
Employment Coordinator VISTA
Employment Coordinator VISTA
Delridge Neighborhood Development Association:
Community Engagement and Communications Specialist VISTA
Community Engagement and Communications Specialist VISTA
Literacy Source:
Outreach and Systems Coordinator VISTA
Outreach and Systems Coordinator VISTA
West African Community Council:
Marketing and Community Outreach Coordinator VISTA
To read the full job description, click the button below.
Marketing and Community Outreach Coordinator VISTA
To read the full job description, click the button below.
Click Here to see our Job Listings!
For questions about the position, email unitedwayamericorps@uwkc.org
0 comments:
Post a Comment