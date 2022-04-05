Jazz Vespers is in person on Sunday April 10, 2022 for In the Quiet

Join the Jazz Vespers community on Sunday, April 10, 2022 for “In the Quiet.” This will be an unplugged, acoustic evening featuring the guitar duo of Brian Monroney and Jean Chaumont.









We'll be gathering in person at Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church from 5 - 6pm on April 10 (and always streamed @17440 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155 There will be a short reflection by Andrea Chaumont.



Free, donation if you are so moved.











Are you ready for a change of pace? Something simpler to nourish your soul?