Second LFP Town Hall Meeting on Climate Saturday April 23, 2022

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

LFP People for Climate Action will hold second Lake Forest Park Town Hall Meeting on Climate
Saturday, April 23, 2022
10:00am to 2:00pm
via Zoom; Register HERE

Celebrate Earth Day by thinking about and planning what you can do about climate!

The keynote speaker will talk about climate anxiety and hope. This will be followed by a local professor sharing the local implications of climate action.

Other elements of the program include a youth panel and breakout rooms with information and action on e-Bikes, e-Vehicles, Home Energy Audits, Recycling and Composting, Planting with Natives, and Reading about Climate.

Save the date and register here!

For more information contact lfptownhall@gmail.com



Posted by DKH at 3:06 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  