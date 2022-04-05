Second LFP Town Hall Meeting on Climate Saturday April 23, 2022
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
10:00am to 2:00pm
via Zoom; Register HERE
Celebrate Earth Day by thinking about and planning what you can do about climate!
The keynote speaker will talk about climate anxiety and hope. This will be followed by a local professor sharing the local implications of climate action.
Other elements of the program include a youth panel and breakout rooms with information and action on e-Bikes, e-Vehicles, Home Energy Audits, Recycling and Composting, Planting with Natives, and Reading about Climate.
Save the date and register here!
For more information contact lfptownhall@gmail.com
