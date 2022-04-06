Gov. Inslee: Wednesday marked the 80th anniversary of the Japanese American exclusion on Bainbridge Island
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Hundreds of community members gathered Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Bainbridge Island Japanese American Exclusion Memorial for a commemoration ceremony to honor survivors and educate the community about the 276 Japanese residents who were forced from their homes and exiled from Bainbridge Island 80 years ago.
|Fumiko Hayashida, holding a sleeping Natalie,
waiting to board the ferry to the camp in 1942.
Photo courtesy the Project Denshõ.
The U.S. government forcibly removed Japanese Americans from their homes and into internment camps during World War II.
"The historical significance of this national failure still resonates today,” Inslee said.
“After 80 years of healing, we must stay committed to the advancement of anti-racism, justice and democracy for all.
"In this way, we transform the injustices of the past, into reasons to do good today, for a better future.”
Read more about the Bainbridge Island Japanese American Exclusion Memorial and view photos from the ceremony.
