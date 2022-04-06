Shorewood student newspaper staff win awards at spring conference

The staff of Shorewood newspaper and journalism department participated in the WA Journalism Education Association (WJEA) Spring Conference 2022 at Mercer Island High School, Saturday, March 5, 2022.





They met other school journalism classes, saw examples from other papers (and shared theirs) and participated in writing and art competitions that were judged by a panel of journalists.





They won various individual awards AND their whole group took home the Award of Excellence for Online News Website.



Individual awards went to:

Jade Doerksen Superior for Feature Writing,

Kate Grutz Award of Excellence for Newspaper Layout,

Eliana Megargee Superior for Editorial Cartooning, and

Darby O’Neill Honorable Mention for Review Writing.