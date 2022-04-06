Shorewood student newspaper staff win awards at spring conference
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
|Award-winning Kolus staff
They met other school journalism classes, saw examples from other papers (and shared theirs) and participated in writing and art competitions that were judged by a panel of journalists.
They won various individual awards AND their whole group took home the Award of Excellence for Online News Website.
Individual awards went to:
- Jade Doerksen Superior for Feature Writing,
- Kate Grutz Award of Excellence for Newspaper Layout,
- Eliana Megargee Superior for Editorial Cartooning, and
- Darby O’Neill Honorable Mention for Review Writing.
