ELNA meeting Tuesday: "Metro Transit in Shoreline, Providing Service in a Changing Region"

"Metro Transit in Shoreline, Providing Service in a Changing Region" is the topic for the Echo Lake Neighborhood Association meeting Tuesday April 19, 2022 7-9pm on Zoom.

He will address such timely issues related to providing service such as the increasing problems with maintaining clean and safe conditions at Aurora Village, Rapid Ride stops, and other service locations.

Speaker Chris Arkills is the Government Relations Officer for Metro Transit. He will discuss aspects of present and future service in our City. He will also discuss when the Lynnwood LINK Light Rail system begins operating from their stations in 2024. Finally, he will discuss the potential for Transit Oriented Development at that location. Contact ELNABoard@gmail.com for the Zoom link to the meeting.