ELNA meeting Tuesday: "Metro Transit in Shoreline, Providing Service in a Changing Region"
Saturday, April 16, 2022
"Metro Transit in Shoreline, Providing Service in a Changing Region" is the topic for the Echo Lake Neighborhood Association meeting Tuesday April 19, 2022 7-9pm on Zoom.
Speaker Chris Arkills is the Government Relations Officer for King County Metro Transit. He will be discuss aspects of present and future service in our City.
He will address such timely issues related to providing service such as the increasing problems with maintaining clean and safe conditions at Aurora Village, Rapid Ride stops, and other service locations.
He will also discuss future changes to the routes when the Lynnwood LINK Light Rail system begins operating from their stations in 2024.
Finally, he will discuss potential changes to the 192nd and Aurora Park and Ride and the potential for Transit Oriented Development at that location.
Contract ELNABoard@gmail.com for the Zoom link to the meeting.
