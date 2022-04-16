SIFF schedule at Shoreline Community College this week

Saturday, April 16, 2022


The Seattle International Film Festival started this weekend at Shoreline Community College.

Shoreline Community College is pleased to announce the return of the Seattle International Film Festival! As SIFF’s most northern venue, community members and Shoreline students and staff have had the wonderful opportunity to see film screenings, interact with directors, producers, and actors, and learn from Q/A sessions.

Sunday, April 17
Film Title - Start Time - Tickets
The Ghastly Brothers 2:00PM Order tickets
Voice of Silence 4:30PM Order tickets
The Man in the Basement 7:00PM Order tickets

Monday, April 18
Film Title - Start Time - Tickets
Nothing Compares 6:00PM Order tickets
Resurrection 8:45PM Order tickets

Tuesday, April 19
Film Title - Start Time - Tickets
Blind Ambition 6:00PM Order tickets
Everything Went Fine 8:30PM Order tickets

Wednesday, April 20
Film Title - Start Time - Tickets
Alien on Stage 6:00PM Order tickets
It's Just a Phase, Honey 8:15PM Order tickets

Thursday, April 21
Film Title - Start Time- Tickets

