SIFF schedule at Shoreline Community College this week
Saturday, April 16, 2022
The Seattle International Film Festival started this weekend at Shoreline Community College.
Shoreline Community College is pleased to announce the return of the Seattle International Film Festival! As SIFF’s most northern venue, community members and Shoreline students and staff have had the wonderful opportunity to see film screenings, interact with directors, producers, and actors, and learn from Q/A sessions.
Sunday, April 17
Film Title - Start Time - Tickets
The Ghastly Brothers 2:00PM Order tickets
Voice of Silence 4:30PM Order tickets
The Man in the Basement 7:00PM Order tickets
Monday, April 18
Voice of Silence 4:30PM Order tickets
The Man in the Basement 7:00PM Order tickets
Nothing Compares 6:00PM Order tickets
Resurrection 8:45PM Order tickets
Tuesday, April 19
Film Title - Start Time - Tickets
Resurrection 8:45PM Order tickets
Blind Ambition 6:00PM Order tickets
Everything Went Fine 8:30PM Order tickets
Wednesday, April 20
Film Title - Start Time - Tickets
Everything Went Fine 8:30PM Order tickets
Alien on Stage 6:00PM Order tickets
It's Just a Phase, Honey 8:15PM Order tickets
Thursday, April 21
It's Just a Phase, Honey 8:15PM Order tickets
Doula 6:00PM Order tickets
Montana Story 8:45PM Order tickets
Shoreline Community College Theatre 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98155
