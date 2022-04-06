Development: Modera Shoreline proposed for Linden Ave N - 7 stories, 395 multifamily apartments

New apartment building on Linden Ave N.





Mill Creek Residential Trust is proposing to demolish 50 multifamily apartments in order to construct approximately 395 multifamily apartments and 455 onsite parking stalls at 17802 Linden Ave N.





The site is zoned Town Center-2 (TC-2). The development will contain approximately 500,000 square feet with a height of approximately 70’. Access will be from Linden Ave N.





The developer will hold a neighborhood virtual meeting on Ring Center on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 5:30pm. It will be necessary to install the app ahead of the meeting: https://meetings.ringcentral.com/join?jid=1495788683









Comments may be submitted before April 8, 2022

Submit comments here on the web form

Email comments: ModeraShorelineOutreach@MCRTrust.com

call 206-876-7640





Zoom neighborhood meeting with Mill Creek Residential Trustdial in number +1(623) 404-9000 for audio onlyMeeting ID 1495788683#