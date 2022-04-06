Town and Country Markets partners with PacWesty to launch zero emissions grocery delivery service to customers

Town and Country Market with all-electric delivery van

Photo courtesy Town and Country

SEATTLE, WASH. -- April 5, 2022 -- Town and Country Markets (formerly Central Market in Shoreline) announced today that it has partnered with PacWesty to offer customers an all-electric grocery delivery service. Customers simply place their orders online and select the home delivery option at www.townandcountrymarkets.com to receive delivery to their doorstep.

“As we considered entering our communities and neighborhoods, we didn’t want to show up with noise and added pollution,” said Ryan Ritter, senior director of technology and products, Town and Country Markets.

“PacWesty provided the perfect zero-emissions vehicle options, enabling us to responsibly deliver groceries to our customers and stay true to our sustainable values.”









The partnership expansion coincides with Town and Country Markets brand unification, bringing its Central Markets and Ballard Market under the Town and Country brand, and refreshing store interiors to meet new consumer demand.

Additionally, the vans with refrigeration are designed to utilize the cooling system for the batteries to also cool the cargo areas, eliminating the need for a fuel-driven refrigeration.Since the start of this service, approximately 150,000 bags of groceries have been delivered. And by utilizing electric vans, approximately 49 metric tons of CO2 emission have been eliminated.Town and Country Markets intends to use zero-emissions electric vehicles for grocery deliveries for all its stores and is investing in additional EV high-speed charging stations at each store location for its delivery vans and consumers before the end of the year.Town and Country Markets recently launched a new website with expanded digital content for an integrated, interactive and enhanced online shopping experience, enabling online ordering with personal shoppers and scheduled delivery.Visit townandcountrymarkets.com or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook

Among the first companies in Washington State to use a fleet of battery-electric delivery vans, Town and Country and PacWesty began their relationship in 2020. PacWesty, known as a local adventure travel company, pivoted during the pandemic to support the growing need of at-home delivery of products and services. Town and Country and PacWesty came together to accomplish Town and Country’s mission to get people the food they love, under all circumstances.The service originated on Bainbridge Island and has been expanded to include Town and Country Markets service areas for its Ballard, Shoreline, Poulsbo, and Mill Creek stores. The delivery vans were originally gas powered but were converted by PacWesty to all-electric, embracing the concept of upcycling.