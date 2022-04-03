Bingo at the Elks Lodge on Sunday at 2pm

Elks Bingo, Sunday April 10, 2022 at 2pm, in person





We are licensed to conduct real cash Bingo as only nonprofits are allowed to do in Washington state. It’s like what you see in the big bingo halls but on a smaller scale.





We play a two-hour session that starts at 2pm. The admission pack for 12 games on six cards is $15. There are other Bonus packs available.





Minors may play and win as long as they are with their guardian.





No registration needed - just show up at the door!





There are snacks available for sale.





Our whole purpose is to have fun while we raise money for charities so we request that players bring a non-perishable food item for the food drive.





This Bingo Session plays monthly, usually the second Sunday, unless there’s a scheduling reason to shift it to another week.





The May session is scheduled for Sunday May 15, 2022 at 2pm - mark your calendars!