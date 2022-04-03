April is Diversity Month in Shoreline

Sunday, April 3, 2022

April is Diversity Month, a time to recognize and celebrate all the unique cultures, backgrounds, and rich traditions that make up the Shoreline community. 

We are a community of people that come from a multitude of backgrounds and beliefs, but we all share a desire to feel welcomed and valued. 

Celebrating our diversity creates cultural awareness, which helps create spaces of inclusion and fosters belonging where people feel valued.

What you can do to celebrate diversity this month:

You can also come to City Hall and pick up a “City of Shoreline – A Welcoming Place for All” window cling. They will be available in the City Hall lobby throughout the month. City Hall is located at 17500 Midvale Ave N

