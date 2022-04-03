April is Diversity Month in Shoreline
Sunday, April 3, 2022
We are a community of people that come from a multitude of backgrounds and beliefs, but we all share a desire to feel welcomed and valued.
Celebrating our diversity creates cultural awareness, which helps create spaces of inclusion and fosters belonging where people feel valued.
What you can do to celebrate diversity this month:
You can also come to City Hall and pick up a “City of Shoreline – A Welcoming Place for All” window cling. They will be available in the City Hall lobby throughout the month. City Hall is located at 17500 Midvale Ave N
- Support diverse businesses throughout Shoreline.
- Attend a cultural event or exhibit and learn about a culture you aren’t familiar with.
- Listen to a musical artist or band from a new genre or style.
- Talk to a neighbor, friend, or colleague about your cultural traditions.
- Visit a restaurant or try a new recipe from a cuisine that you haven’t made before.
- Learn about local history by visiting Northwest African American Museum or Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center, or other museums.
- Read a book recommended from King County Library System’s Diversity and Inclusion booklists on Disability Justice, Native American Heritage, Racism in America, and many others.
--City of Shoreline
