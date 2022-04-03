Join the virtual community conversation to discuss the Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy





This year, the Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy (VSHSL) is partnering with community groups from across King County to host a You are invited to join a virtual community conversation to discuss the Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy!This year, the Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy (VSHSL) is partnering with community groups from across King County to host a series of community conversations to help inform plans for 2023.







A brief update on the Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy

Opportunities to share what you think is going well with the VSHSL

Discussion on what parts of the VSHSL may need improvement going forward

Join us!

North King County Conversation:

Thursday, April 7 from 5:30-7pm



With a focus on communities along North Lake Washington including Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell, and Woodinville.





What is the VSHSL? Read more here and here.





The levy community works to support veterans, service members and their families, older adults and their caregivers, and the diversity of our resilient communities throughout King County. The VSHSL is focused on achieving results in five areas, each of which features a suite of strategies and programs: