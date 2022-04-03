Join the virtual community conversation to discuss the Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy

You are invited to join a virtual community conversation to discuss the Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy!

This year, the Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy (VSHSL) is partnering with community groups from across King County to host a series of community conversations to help inform plans for 2023. 

Each conversation will focus on a specific community and offer:
  • A brief update on the Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy
  • Opportunities to share what you think is going well with the VSHSL
  • Discussion on what parts of the VSHSL may need improvement going forward

North King County Conversation:
Thursday, April 7 from 5:30-7pm

With a focus on communities along North Lake Washington including Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell, and Woodinville.

What is the VSHSL? Read more here and here.

The levy community works to support veterans, service members and their families, older adults and their caregivers, and the diversity of our resilient communities throughout King County. The VSHSL is focused on achieving results in five areas, each of which features a suite of strategies and programs: 
  1. housing stability, 
  2. financial stability, 
  3. healthy living, 
  4. social engagement, and 
  5. service system access and improvement.
This meeting will be accessible in American Sign Language (ASL) via interpreter and closed captioning. To request free-of-cost language access services during the community conversations, please make a note during registration. Questions? Email VSHSL@kingcounty.gov or staff@NUHSA.org



