Berean Bible Church welcomes all to Easter Service on Sunday, April 17

Friday, April 15, 2022

Berean Bible Church welcomes all to Easter Service on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

The service is at 11:00am. Come early for Easter Breakfast served at 8:30am.

What is the most important announcement anyone ever told you about? The birth of a child. Engagement? Job promotion?

What about... "By this gospel you are saved...he died, he was buried, and was raised on the third day according to the scriptures. If Christ has not been raised, your faith is useless and you are still in your sins. But Christ has been raised from the dead...thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ."

What is that 'victory' to you? He is Risen. He is Risen Indeed.

Berean Bible Church is located at 2345 N 185th St in Shoreline, Washington at the corner of First Avenue NE. 206-363-1466. www.berean-shoreline.org

