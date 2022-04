Shoreline Tempestry Project showcases local fiber artists presenting global warming data at City Hall

20 Tempestries will hang in the lobby of The Shoreline Tempestry Project spans the years 1950 to 2021. Patterns were created from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) data for Seattle-Tacoma Airport data.20 Tempestries will hang in the lobby of Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Avenue N , from April 20 through July 15, 2022.





Please join us for an informal opening on Thursday, April 21 from 6:30 – 7:30pm. Meet the artists and see how climate change is interpreted in yarn.

Alaina Boomer

Amanda Boomer

Anna Hall

Christina Arcidy

Constance Perenyi

Juliet Lovejoy

Juliet Scarpa

Karen Camp

Kathy Plant

Sarah Dilling

Tiffany Megargee

This exhibit brings attention to Shoreline’s Climate Action Plan as it is being updated. The City of Shoreline is grateful to the following participants who donated their time, talent, and Tempestries to the City’s Public Art Collection:The Tempestry Project began in 2017 in Anacortes, Washington , and has since spread throughout the country and around the world. To learn more, visit https://www.tempestryproject.com/about/

The Shoreline Tempestry Project is a collaborative effort of 11 local fiber artists to represent global warming data in visual form. Tempestry combines the words “temperature” and “tapestry” to describe knitted and crocheted pieces representing climate change.Tempestries are created in specific colors that represent high temperatures each day for a year. Multiple works are displayed together to show change over time.