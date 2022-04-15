Wondering how to celebrate Earth Day?

Replace old light bulbs with LED ones Use tap water to refill water bottles Shop at Farmers Markets (LFP Farmers Market opens on Mother’s Day) Buy or rent electric or rechargeable battery tools Turn down your thermostat one degree Plant a tree

Making the planet climate friendly is something everyone can do.Here are five things you can do around the house. Each is a small step –together they make a difference.Want to learn more? Register for the Zoom LFP Town Hall on climate resiliency.