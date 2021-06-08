Connect and Reflect – Don’t miss Civic Saturday on June 12th
Tuesday, June 8, 2021
In a time of deep anxiety, disconnectedness, and political polarization, people need a place to come together in civic community — to reflect on and rededicate to the values and practices of being contributing members of civic life in our country.
On Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 9:30am, join Third Place Commons for Civic Saturday. Civic Saturday is a nonpartisan gathering with music, poetry, readings, and small group discussions.
While not religious in nature, Civic Saturday is like a faith gathering as it brings friends and strangers together to nurture a spirit of shared purpose in our democracy. It's a time to connect with others and reflect on what it means to live as a citizen in today's American society.
Civic Saturday began in Seattle, but is now a national initiative – these gatherings are happening all over the United States in communities large and small. This gathering is led by Erika Olson, who received her training from Citizen University in February 2021.
Register here for Civic Saturday
Civic Saturday is part of Third Place Commons’ #TPCAtHome programs – free community events via Zoom to engage and connect our vibrant Commons community.
Other upcoming events include Let It Not Happen Again: Lessons of the Japanese American Exclusion on June 16th, Green Gardening with Master Gardener Julie Yasny on June 19th, and Keep the Cycle Turning: How to be a Savvy Recycler on June 30th.
Find all the details on these and other free weekly and monthly events on the Third Place Commons online calendar.
Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years.
Find all the details on these and other free weekly and monthly events on the Third Place Commons online calendar.
Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years.
In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs. Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org
0 comments:
Post a Comment