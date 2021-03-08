Wednesday virtual session on Women and finances 2pm

Monday, March 8, 2021


On Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 2pm Christine Campbell with SOFA Financial will lead a virtual workshop on "Women Approaching Retirement and Beyond" that covers a broad range of information for women.

It will touch on Women and Money, Divorce and Widowhood, Retirement Planning, Estate Planning and Risk Management Women and their Wealth.

Wednesday 2:00-2:45pm

Mtg ID 859 8484 8513 
password senior2021

Or click here https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85984848513?pwd=QlJjOWhWZVFJSFJCcDZPdDR3NzVPZz09
